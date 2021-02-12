Titanium’s third U.S. brokerage opens in Chicago

Titanium Transportation’s third U.S. brokerage is now up and running in Chicago, Ill.

The company says it remains on track to operate five U.S. locations within three years of launching its Titanium American Logistics subsidiary.

Titanium Transportation headquarters in Bolton, Ont. (Photo: James Menzies)

“As we look to accelerate our growth and expand our footprint in the U.S. freight brokerage business, Chicago is an obvious choice that offers a tremendous opportunity given its position as a top hub for freight transportation in the United States,” said Ted Daniel, Titanium president and CEO.

“Over the last two years, we have seen strong performance from our operations in Charlotte and Nashville. With the start of commercial operations in Chicago, we are well positioned to execute on our asset-light expansion strategy, increase our market share and add to our growth in 2021.”