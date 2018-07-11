Trailer Wizards buys Montreal’s CSP

MONTREAL, Que. – Trailer Wizards is expanding.

The Canadian company specializing in all things trailers announced its acquisition of Canadian Service Plus (CSP), an independent trailer maintenance repair shop.

The purchase will add seven employees and five mobile service vehicles to Trailer Wizards’ Montreal location, with the aim of enhancing their ability to service the Greater Montreal Area.

The company said buying CSP was an easy choice because of their customer service relationships and ability to complete mobile service repairs.

“When the opportunity presented itself to acquire Canadian Service Plus (CSP) it did not take long to see that this would be a great benefit for Trailer Wizards and our Montreal location,” said Stephane Morin, Branch Manager.

Trailer Wizards specializes in commercial trailer rentals, leasing, sales, service, parts, and storage.