TransCore reports strong volumes in first three quarters of 2017

TORONTO, Ont. – TransCore Link Logistics says total loads are up 43.2% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2017, with load volumes the highest ever recorded during the period of the last four months.

September’s volumes did slip 6% compared to August, but year-over-year volumes were 40% higher compared to September 2016.

Intra-Canada loads accounted for 28% of the total volumes and a 33% increase year-over-year.

Cross-border load postings were 68% of the data submitted by Loadlink users, revealing that loads leaving Canada for the U.S. were up 48% year-over-year and those entering Canada increased by 39%.

The first three quarters of the year saw equipment capacity trending lower compared to the same time in 2016, with September’s capacity down 11% month-over-month and 19% year-over-year.

Truck-to-load ratio was flat in the third quarter compared to the second, down 1% from 1.93 to 1.90 in quarter three.

Year-over-year, September ratios showed a 42% improvement from 3.10 in 2016.