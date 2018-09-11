Tremcar West to open propane tank truck assembly line in Saskatchewan

WEYBURN, Sask. – Tremcar West will set up a propane tank truck assembly line at its Weyburn, Sask., facility.

The announcement was made Sept. 6 during the company’s celebration of a decade doing business in Saskatchewan, which marked Tremcar West’s first service center, which opened in Evanston Park to service the crude oil industry in 2008.

“The Weyburn service facility will have an additional vocation, assembling propane tank trucks,” said Jacques Tremblay during the celebration.

An initial investment of $500,000 will be put into the project, which is expected to generate 15 short-term jobs in the area.

Weyburn mayor Marcel Roy and Saskatchewan minister of environment Dustin Duncan attended the 10-year celebration.

