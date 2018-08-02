Tri Truck Center honored for fourth year

BARRIE, Ont. – Tri Truck Centre has once again been given Hino Motors Canada’s (HMC) top honor.

John Esplen, dealer principal and Rick Howitt, general manager were awarded the top-ranking gold position for the 2017 Hino dealer of the year award.

This is the fourth consecutive year the dealer has received the top spot.

“Each year the criteria for this award become more difficult. Each year, the team at Tri Truck rises to the challenge, working together to ensure top performance with excellent customer service,” said Mark Lorentz, VP sales for HMC during the award presentation at Tri Truck on July 12th.

The award is based on HMC’s annual dealer evaluation, a comprehensive measure of the dealer’s total business; Sales Management, Service Support, Parts Performance and Overall Facility.