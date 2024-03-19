Trimac buys North Carolina bulk hauler

Trimac Transportation has grown its U.S. fleet, with the acquisition of bulk hauler Feldspar Trucking in Spruce Pine, N.C.

Feldspar was founded more than 50 years ago as Norris Trucking with one truck. It now hauls sand, clay and minerals crucial to the ceramics and glass industries.

(Image: Trimac Transportation)

The company employs more than 60 company drivers, and is supported by broker carriers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Feldspar to the Trimac family,” said Trimac president and CEO, Matt Faure. “Their dedication to service with safety aligns perfectly with our values. Together and with the help of Feldspar’s leaders, we’re poised to enhance our bulk transportation services even further.”

Trimac says the strategic acquisition will help it play a larger role in the region’s growing mining industry.

“As a family-owned company deeply rooted in our values of integrity and service, joining forces with Trimac marks an exciting chapter in our journey,” said Jim Norris of Feldspar Trucking. “This partnership not only ensures the continued growth and success of Feldspar Trucking but also opens doors to new opportunities and expanded horizons for our team and clients alike.”

The acquisition closed March 18.