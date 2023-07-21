Trimac expands oilfield presence with Alberta fluid hauler

Trimac has boosted its presence in the Alberta fluid transportation business by acquiring Bonnyville, Alta.-based Jacknife Oilfield Services.

The company says the acquisition increases its presence in the fluid hauling segment, particularly in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Trimac has increased its Alberta oilfield presence with the acquisition of Jacknife. (Photo: Trimac)

Trimac brings on 154 employees including owner-operators and mechanics. Jacknife primarily hauls fluids to and from well sites, and has expertise around in-field transfers, pumping water off land, disposal, handling produced water, transporting fresh water, and facilitating flood-ups.

It also employs mobile mechanics, operates a Commercial Vehicle Inspection Program facility, and provides general maintenance and repair services for light- and heavy-duty trucks and trailers.

“We are delighted to welcome Jacknife Oilfield Services to the Trimac family,” said Matt Faure, president and CEO of Trimac. “Their impressive track record, extensive Indigenous relationships, and commitment to excellence make them an ideal addition to our organization. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional bulk transportation services and contribute to the success of our customers and the communities we serve.”

Jacknife has operations in Bonnyville, Cold Lake, Lloydminster, North Battleford, Lac La Biche, St. Paul, Conklin, and throughout the Lakeland and Fort McMurray areas. It utilizes both company drivers and owner-operators and runs a fleet of upgraded tri-axle and Super-B trailers equipped with features such as air dump valves, secondary dump valves, and electronic fluid gauges.