Truck West to moderate future of trucking panel during STA AGM

REGINA, Sask. – The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) will hold its annual AGM and Awards Gala this Saturday, Oct. 21, which will include a panel discussion on “The Future of Trucking,” moderated by Truck West magazine, a Newcom Business Media publication.

Panelists will include Randy Fleming, district sales manager for Volvo, Cass Pidmen, a driver for C.S. Day Transport, Heather Day, owner of C.S. Day Transport, Kyle Favel, owner of Favel Transportation, and Brenda Cuthbert, HR manager for Siemens Transportation Group.

Addressing technological and demographic changes in the industry, the discussion will touch upon several issues, including an aging workforce, attracting Millennials to the industry, and strategies and tactics to create a sustainable workforce.

Following “The Future of Trucking” panel, the AGM will continue with guest speaker Meghan McCreary from MLT Aikins, who will talk about the legalization of marijuana from an employers’ perspective, which will be followed by the awards gala and guest speaker Michelle Cederberg on “Energized for Excellence.”

The STA invites all its members to attend the event, which marks the association’s 80th year, and runs at the Delta Marriott Hotel.