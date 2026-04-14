Trucker Path, Truckstop.com partner on load access
Trucker Path and Truckstop.com announced a partnership that will bring Truckstop.com’s available load feed into Trucker Path’s TruckLoads digital freight exchange.
The companies said the move will expand load access for professional drivers and carriers across North America.
“This new partnership that makes the Truckstop load feed available in our TruckLoads app will increase load availability to our users more than tenfold – helping our users find the right loads more easily and helping brokers get their loads covered more easily,” Chris Oliver, chief marketing officer at Trucker Path, said in a news release.
Under the agreement, TruckLoads customers will be able to subscribe to and access Truckstop.com loads directly within the mobile app.
“Technology partnerships like this help keep freight moving across the country by giving carriers and brokers more ways to connect and work together,” said Scott Moscrip, founder and CEO of Truckstop.com.
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