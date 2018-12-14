Trucking conditions dropped sharply since August: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trucking conditions in the U.S. continued to slide in October, to a reading of 3.17 on the FTR Trucking Conditions Index.

That marks a significant drop since August, when it was in double digits. The index has worsened due to stabilizing truckload rates and increasing diesel prices. October’s reading was the lowest since August 2017, but FTR’s outlook for the trucking conditions looks stronger in the near-term.

FTR is projecting the index will rebound to a better level for months to come.

“October’s conditions index confirms the general sense that the current cycle has peaked,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice-president, trucking. “Although we anticipate improved conditions for the remainder of 2018 and much of 2019 compared to October, we appear to be headed gradually toward neutral territory.”