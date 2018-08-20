Trucking conditions to remain strong for next year: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trucking capacity remains extremely tight, according to the latest FTR Trucking Conditions Index, which remained unchanged from May in June.

Conditions for truckers are at their most favorable, the index suggests, with the capacity crunch at its peak through July. FTR projects some stabilization later in the year due to added capacity and productivity enhancements in the segment, however it also expects trucking conditions to remain “very strong” over the next year or more.

“Conditions likely are approaching their most favorable for carriers in the current cycle, as additional drivers and trucks as well as ongoing supply chain adjustments to tight capacity and electronic logging devices should bring modest stabilization,” said Avery Vise, vice-president of trucking with FTR. “However, given strong manufacturing and construction activity, stimulus from government spending and tax cuts, and a very tight labor market, trucking conditions for the next year should remain stronger than at any point from 2015 through 2017.”

