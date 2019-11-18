Trucking conditions weaken

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trucking conditions further deteriorated in September, with the FTR Trucking Conditions Index reaching its lowest reading since May.

The reading of -2.94 reflects a relatively weak environment for carriers, however FTR said it’s not forecasting any further erosion of the index, with an expected near-neutral reading through the first half “of next year.

“The near-term outlook for trucking conditions remains stable with little growth expected in freight volume and no growth expected in active capacity,” said Avery Vise, vice-president of trucking for FTR. “Risks to this outlook appear mostly negative, including the potential for higher diesel prices in the wake of impending changes in global maritime fuel requirements. However, the big questions are whether the industrial sector will improve or weaken further and whether consumer spending will remain a firewall against declines in overall freight volume.”