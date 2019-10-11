Trucking environment “mediocre” for carriers: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The environment for carriers was “mediocre” in August, according to FTR’s latest Trucking Conditions Index (TCI).

Active truck utilization edged down to 87.4%, and is expected to remain below the 10-year average of 91% through 2020, FTR predicts. FTR’s loadings outlook is for a 0.5% increase this year and 0.9% growth next year.

Avery Vise, vice-president of trucking, said, “Although trucking conditions are weak, we believe that they have stabilized for the industry as a whole. However, larger carriers appear to be faring much better than small carriers, which are far more exposed to weak spot rates and to rising liability insurance costs. We might be seeing an accelerated shakeout of active capacity that could lead to firmer utilization and freight rates.”