Trucking executive outlook: Doug Munro, Maritime-Ontario

As 2022 comes to an end, TruckNews.com reached out to several trucking industry executives to ask about the biggest challenge their fleets will face in the coming year, and how they plan to address these issues.

In this instalment, Maritime-Ontario CEO Doug Munro offers his insights.

Doug Munro (Photo: Maritime-Ontario)

Q1: What is the single greatest challenge that your business will face in 2023?

Our client base is dealing with very difficult times with respect to inflation, and our challenge is to provide our clients with the most efficient costs possible.

Q2: What are some of the steps you are you taking to address that challenge?

We are doing that through the utilization of technology and innovation to keep costs down, putting a focus on employee retention, and mitigating capacity issues through the purchase of new equipment. We also recognize that navigating the rising cost of real estate will be complex for our customers. As we own the majority of our facilities, we are fortunate that in most areas of the country we are not subject to the pressures of rising rent costs, and thus are not passing those costs through to our customers in many cases.