U.S. trailer builds up 14% in August

COLUMBUS, Ind. – August trailer builds were up 14% sequentially and 9% year-over-year, a month that ties March for the longest trailer OEM work schedule of the year.

With three extra days compared to July, August capitalized on the additional work days, as Frank Maly, director of CV transportation analysis and research at ACT Research points out.

“The longer schedule gave OEMs a bit of operational breathing room,” said Maly. “Daily production of 1,189 units per day, the third highest of the year, was off seven units per day from July.”

Total U.S. trailer backlog was off 10% month-over-month and 11% from the same time last year.

“Backlog slipped below one hundred thousand for the first time since last October,” said Maly. “While most vocational/specialty trailers backlogs are up versus last year, both dry vans and reefers are in the red, off 11% and 39%, respectively.”