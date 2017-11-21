U.S. truck tonnage up in October: ATA

ARLINGTON, Va. – U.S. for-hire truck tonnage increased 3.3% in October, and was up 9.9% year-over-year, according to the For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index from the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

That marked the largest year-over-year increase since December 2013, ATA reports. Year-to-date through 10 months, the index is up 3.1% compared to the same period last year.

Truck tonnage in September declined a revised 1.9% from the previous month.

“Continued improvement in truck tonnage reflects a much stronger freight market,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “This strength is the result of several factors, including consumption, factory output, construction and improved inventory levels throughout the supply chain. Additionally, the 6.7% rise in tonnage over the last four months suggests to me that retailers are expecting a good holiday spending season.”