U.S. trucking revenues approached $700 billion last year

ARLINGTON, Va. – U.S. trucking industry revenues were US$676.2 billion in 2016, according to the latest edition of ATA American Trucking Trends, published by the American Trucking Associations (ATA).
“The information in Trends highlights exactly what I tell elected officials, regulators and key decision-makers every day: trucking is literally the driving force behind our great economy,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear. “Safe, reliable and efficient motor carriers enable businesses throughout the supply chain to maintain lean inventories, thereby saving the economy billions of dollars each year.”
“Trends is the only place where you can find a comprehensive look at the trucking industry in one place,” added ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “From economic performance to safety to tax data, Trends is the one publication that contains it all.”
Among the findings in this year’s edition:
