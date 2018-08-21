Wabco opens new global research and development hub

HANOVER, Germany – Wabco has announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art Global Technology and Innovation Center in Hanover, Germany.

The company says the new center will significantly expand its global product development and engineering capabilities. It invested $30 million into the new facility, which will support the industry’s migration towards increasingly autonomous, connected and electric commercial vehicles.

“Wabco engineering team’s unique ability to anticipate industry dynamics and innovate ahead of others is a key pillar of our differentiation,” said Jacques Esculier, chairman and chief executive officer, when speaking at the opening ceremony.

“This facility represents a major step to further enhance Wabco’s capacity and capabilities in advanced systems development and integration. By connecting this new hub to the rest of Wabco’s world, we are optimally positioned to anticipate and accelerate development of the technologies necessary for higher levels of vehicle autonomy, connectivity and electrification that our customers seek globally.”

The facility is 124,000 sq.-ft. and can accommodate more than 420 employees, as well as visiting engineering project teams from around the world. It is Wabco’s largest research and development hub.