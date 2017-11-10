Western Star extends military veteran discount program into 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. – If you’re a Canadian or U.S. military veteran, Western Star and Daimler Truck Financial (DTF) has an early Christmas gift for you.

The company will be extending its Western Star VetStar Military Appreciation Program, which offers discounts of up to $3,000 for Canadian and $2,000 for U.S. customers on new trucks to military veterans.

The program launched this year and will continue through 2018, and matches down payments on new Western Star trucks that are financed through the DTF.

“We owe a tremendous debt to our armed forces members and veterans in the United States and Canada, and we can think of no better way to show our appreciation than to make it easier for them to start or upgrade their trucking businesses with the VetStar discount,” said Samantha Parlier, vice-president of marketing and product strategy, Western Star.

The program is offered with no limit per customer and can be used in conjunction with other programs.

Visit www.westernstartrucks.com or call 1-866-850-7827 for more information.

