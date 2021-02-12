XTL Group buys Transport Savoie

The XTL Group has acquired cross-border refrigerated transport provider Transport Savoie of Manseau, Que.

The deal marks XTL’s first acquisition in its history and adds nearly 40 power units to the fleets.

Transport Savoie has been family-run since 1964 and will complement XTL’s existing services, the company said. It will continue to be led by Jean Savoie, son of founder Alain Savoie.

(Photo: Transport Savoie)

“We are very excited to welcome the team at Transport Savoie to the XTL family. The synergies between our organizations position us for mutual success and we look forward to our continued growth together,” said Serge Gagnon, president and CEO at XTL.

XTL has been growing its cross-border refrigerated service, making Transport Savoie a good fit, the company said. It also adds to XTL’s Centre-du-Quebec presence, supporting Montreal and Quebec City markets.