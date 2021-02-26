XTL Group to open new warehouse in Delta

The XTL Group is opening a new 111,000 sq.-ft. warehouse and distribution center in Delta, B.C.

The new facility will open March 1, and is minutes from the South Fraser Perimeter Road, the company says.

The facility is located at 7990 Hoskins Street, which XTL says is easily accessible from Hwys. 91 and 99 via River Road, with downtown Vancouver about 40 minutes away.

It features six doors, 26-ft. ceiling clearance and can handle van, container and flatbed shipments.