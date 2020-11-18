13 things Canadian truck drivers should know about ELDs

MONTREAL, Que. – Cross-border truck drivers are already familiar with electronic logging devices (ELDs), but there will be differences when the equipment is mandated for all federally regulated carriers as of June 12, 2021.

And the differences are not limited to the need for Canadian devices to be certified by a recognized third party.

Here are 13 things that drivers should know about ELDs, said Isaac Instruments compliance and safety specialist Melanie Simard, during an online presentation for the 2020 Isaac User Conference.

Cross-border drivers will be familiar with ELDs, but there are some unique features that apply to the devices that will come with a Canadian mandate, says Isaac Instruments’ Melanie Simard. (Photo: Isaac Instruments)