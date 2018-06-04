Accuride closes Mefro Wheels acquisition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Accuride has completed its previously announced acquisition of German steel wheel manufacturer, Mefro Wheels.

“Acquiring Mefro Wheels transforms Accuride into a worldwide industry leader, strongly positioned to supply wheel end system solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle industries,” Accuride president and CEO Rick Dauch said. “Combining our two businesses is a game-changing move that extends Accuride’s geographic reach and resources, and significantly builds our capacity to serve global OEM customers. In addition to doubling our core wheel business, we gain immediate positions in the European automotive market and the global off-highway equipment segment, creating multiple paths to generate additional organic growth.”

The acquisition doubles Accuride’s core wheel business. Mefro will operate as part of Accuride’s European and Asia business unit, led by president Scott Hazlett. The rebranding to Accuride will be executed over the next 12 months, extending the Accuride brand further into the European and Asian commercial vehicle markets, according to the company.