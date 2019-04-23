Allison makes pair of electric vehicle technology acquisitions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Allison Transmission has announced it has purchased Vantage Power and AxleTech’s electric vehicle systems division, to complement its electrification strategy.

The company says both acquisitions will help it advance its propulsion technology and complement its existing abilities to advance electrification adoption in commercial vehicles.

Vantage Power specializes in developing electrified propulsion and connected vehicle technologies for medium- and heavy-duty manufacturers.

“Vantage Power’s entrepreneurial spirit and technological advancements complement our strategic priorities to meet and exceed our customers’ demands,” said David S. Graziosi, president and CEO of Allison Transmission. “Through this and other growth initiatives, we will continue to build upon our conventional and electric hybrid products today while differentiating ourselves in the electrification and fuel cell markets.”

AxleTech designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services axles and integrated electrified axles for on- and off-highway heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its electric vehicle systems division is based in Troy, Mich.

“AxleTech’s highly integrated solutions in the EV space and their presence in Allison’s end markets complement our position as a leading propulsion solutions provider,” said Graziosi. “The talented individuals and products within AxleTech’s EV systems division and their capabilities will combine well with our current products expertise to create and provide unmatched propulsion solutions.”