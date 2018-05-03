Anheuser-Busch orders Nikola trucks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch has announced it is ordering up to 800 hydrogen-electric Nikola semi-trucks and will by 2025 will convert its entire longhaul dedicated fleet to renewable powered trucks.

The zero-emissions trucks will be able to travel 500-1,200 miles and will be refilled in 20 minutes, according to Nikola Motor Company.

“At Anheuser-Busch we’re continuously searching for ways to improve sustainability across our entire value chain and drive our industry forward,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “The transport industry is one that is ripe for innovative solutions and Nikola is leading the way with hydrogen-electric, zero-emission capabilities. We are very excited by the possibilities our partnership with them can offer.”

“Hydrogen-electric technology is the future of logistics and we’re proud to be leading the way,” added Trevor Milton, CEO of Nikola Motor Company. “Anheuser-Busch has a long history of investing in progressive, sustainable technology and we are excited to partner with them to bring the largest hydrogen network in the world to the USA. By 2028, we anticipate having over 700 hydrogen stations across the USA and Canada. With nearly nine billion dollars in pre-order reservations, we are building to order, not speculation, and are very excited for what’s to come.”

Nikola this week launched a lawsuit against Tesla, accusing it in court papers of copying design traits from the Nikola semi-truck. It claims six design patents were infringed upon.