Antique truck show rolls into Seaforth, Ont. on Sept. 9

Antique trucks will be on display this Saturday at Seaforth, Ont., with a special focus celebrating 100 years of Kenworth.

The Ontario Antique Trucks Seaforth Show will be held on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Seaforth Fairgrounds. Trucks from Model Year 1999 and older can participate. The free event includes touch a truck for kids, crafts sale, vendors, food booth and live entertainment.

For details, call 519-444-8551 or email ontarioantiquetrucks@gmail.com.