Four Canadian owners among Mack Trucks calendar contest winners

Mack truck owners from Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia were among the winner of the 2024 Mack Trucks Calendar Contest — Tas Trucking of Kitchener, Ont.; Silverline Group of Thorold, Ont.; Marty Kissick, an owner-operator with Northwest Tank Lines in Calgary; and Coastal Trucking of Ladysmith, B.C.

Each of the winning entries will represent a month in next year’s Mack calendar. Thousands of Mack fans and followers voted online to choose the winning Mack trucks from among 171 submissions in seven categories.

The winners will participate in a professional photo shoot set up by Mack. All entries and their photos can be viewed at contests.macktrucks.com.

Owner operator Marty Kissick’s truck with Northwest Tank Lines. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

“The response to this year’s contest was fantastic,” said David Galbraith, Mack Trucks vice-president of brand and marketing. “We had six times the number of votes as we did in 2022 and the number of entries with dogs in support of our ASPCA [American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] sponsorship was heartwarming. Many of our dealers got involved as well by promoting their customers’ entries.”

This year entrants were able to earn bonus points for including their dog in their photo or video entry.

The winning entries in each category are:

Granite: Tas Trucking, Kitchener, Ont., and Silverline Group, Thorold, Ont.

Anthem: Growmark FS, Manson, Iowa, and McNeilus Steel, Dodge Center, Minn.

Mack MD: Fogel’s Fuel Service, Bangor, Penn., and Solid Waste Applied Technologies, Statesboro, Ga.

Pinnacle: Marty Kissick, owner-operator with Northwest Tank Lines, Calgary, and Scott Schappaugh, Schappaugh Trucking, Hannibal, Mo.

and Scott Schappaugh, Schappaugh Trucking, Hannibal, Mo. Mack LR: Amwaste, West Point, Ga.

TerraPro: Cyclone Trucking, The Colony, Texas

Legacy: 1987 Mack RW713 tractor – Coastal Trucking, Ladysmith, B.C., and 1987 Mack Superliner dump – Rosemar Construction, East Moriches, N.Y.