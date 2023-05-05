Online registration opens for Shell Rotella SuperRigs

Online registration has opened for the 41st Annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs, which rolls into the CAM-PLEX in Gillette, Wy., on June 8-10.

SuperRigs activities include a truck parade, contestant dinner, truck lights competition, musical entertainment and more than $25,000 in prizes and awards.

A big rig chills by the fountain at Branson Landing in Branson, Mo., during the 40th Anniversary Shell Rotella SuperRigs. (File photo: Leo Barros)

Owner-operator truckers from across the U.S. and Canada compete annually in the big rig beauty contest for actively working trucks. There is no fee to enter SuperRigs and the weekend is designed to be fun for the whole family.

Pre-registration is recommended and those pre-registering will receive a designated parking spot and an option to select their preferred time for when they would like their truck judged. Final judging times will be determined by Shell Rotella representatives.

For those who want to compete in the show, but can’t make it in person, the People’s Choice Award allows drivers to submit their trucks to a virtual category that will be voted on by fans during the contest. Registration and voting will take place at MyMilesMatter. Online registration is open until June 2 at 12 p.m. EST.

Votes for the People’s Choice Award will be collected online starting June 3, and $1 for every vote will be donated to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.