Precision Specialized wins Hauling Job of the Year Award

Precision Specialized received the 2023 Hauling Job of the Year Award in Trucking from the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association for its Burlington, Ont., e-house move.

SC&RA is an international organization comprised of more than 1,350 members from 46 nations and the award was presented during its annual conference in Carlsbad, Calif.

The award recognizes members who successfully meet professional challenges encountered in hauling. Judges consider shipment routing, planning, physical elements, safety considerations and execution. Burford, Ont.-based Precision Specialized, part of the GTI Group, won in the trucking less than 160,000-lb net category.

(Photo: Precision Specialized)

The e-house dimensions were 72’x21’6”x20’, equaling 140,000 lb, and the loaded dimensions were 109’x21’6”x23’7”, totaling 247,000 lb. It could only be moved at night, taking two nights to travel 50 km or 31 miles, with 81 support vehicles.

Precision Specialized spent 3,519 man hours planning the move and had no infractions, penalties or recordable violations.

“It was one of the craziest places we have ever had to come out of with a load of this size. The common question was, ‘Why would they build this here?’” Precision Specialized president Ed Bernard said in a news release. “This one brought extreme challenges which made the successful execution of the move that much more rewarding.”