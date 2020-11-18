Aperia names Fontaine Modification preferred installer

BURLINGAME, Calif. – After thousands of installations, Fontaine Modification has earned the title of preferred installer of Aperia Technologies’ Halo Tire Inflator and Halo Connect technology.

The company will provide installation services for customers across North America.

“Fontaine Modification has installed the Halo Tire Inflator on thousands of vehicles over the past two years,” said Josh Carter, CEO of Aperia Technologies. “This expanded agreement allows fleets to have our full product suite installed via Fontaine’s impressive network.”

“As a company dedicated to fleet efficiency and environmentally sustainable fleet management, we are pleased to support installation of Halo and Halo Connect as the leading tire inflation solutions for tractors and trailers in North America,” added Jamil Young, president, Fontaine Modification’s medium and heavy truck operations division.