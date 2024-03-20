Bendix doubling capacity for air disc brake production

Bendix has committed to doubling air disc brake (ADB) production at its Bowling Green, Ky., plant.

The company said demand for air disc brakes on Classes 6-8 vehicles has increased from 25% in 2018 to more than 50% today. Bendix said it will double its production capabilities from 2018 levels, with more than 30% of that increase already realized.

“Adoption rates for air disc brakes have grown sharply in the last few years and anticipating that growth has been the foundation of the investments we’ve made – all with the commitment to support what this market needs in air disc brake volumes for tractors and trailers,” said Nicole Oreskovic, Bendix vice-president of sales and marketing.

“Bendix has led the way in the development and advocacy of air disc brakes since 2005. We continue to adapt our design and manufacturing processes for increased capacity, uniquely positioning us to enable and help drive the market conversion to air disc brakes, as we have for the last 20 years.”

Bendix launched its ADB22X air disc brake in 2005, and saw demand grow to 400,000 units by 2013. In the next five years, it hit the 2 million ADB milestone.

“Bendix has the largest installed air disc brake assembly capacity in North America for the commercial vehicle market thanks to our sustained investment focus over the years,” Aaron Schwass, Bendix vice-president, wheel-end North America, said in a release. “That position is further bolstered with strategic levers that have put us in position to meet current and future ADB demand.”