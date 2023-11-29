Peterbilt hits 750,000-truck milestone at Denton plant

Peterbilt has built the 750,000th truck at its Denton, Texas manufacturing plant, a Model 579 which it delivered to flatdeck fleet TMC Transportation.

The truck maker opened the Denton plant in 1980. TMC is an Iowa-based fleet that runs only Peterbilt trucks.

“TMC demands excellence when it comes to our equipment. Peterbilt trucks are meticulously specified for high performance and driver comfort to meet that demand,” said Jason Webb, TMC Transportation executive vice-president, asset management. “It’s a great honor to receive this Model 579 and 750,000th truck assembled at the Denton manufacturing plant, and we celebrate this significant milestone with Peterbilt and Allstate Peterbilt Dealer Group, our outstanding partner.”

“Peterbilt and our world class employees are proud to present TMC with the 750,000th truck built at our Denton factory,” added Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and Paccar vice-president.