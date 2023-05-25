Canada looks to fund low-emission R&D, demonstration projects

Projects to support low- and zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles will be eligible for up to $1.5 million in federal funding for research and development work, and up to $5 million for demonstrations, under Canada’s Energy Innovation Program.

A related call for proposals opened May 25, and successful applicants could each receive up to 75% of eligible costs for the research and development, and up to 50% of eligible costs for demonstration projects.

It’s not limited to electric powertrains alone.

“Projects selected through this call will address barriers to the demonstration and deployment of low- or zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, such as by improving the energy efficiency of vehicles through using advanced materials to reduce weight or developing more cost-effective, high-performance technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells and electric powertrains,” Natural Resources Canada said in a statement.

Support is also available for infrastructure such as chargers for multi-unit buildings, and steps to improve charger reliability in extreme cold.

Funding for Indigenous applicants could cover up to 100% of total project costs, up to the program’s maximum amounts.

Scaling technology

“As Canada deploys thousands of electric vehicle chargers and invests in modernizing our electrical grids, we are working with industry partners to scale clean technology solutions to drive down transportation emissions while building a sustainable and prosperous economy,” Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement.

Applications will be accepted until July 20, and those who are successful will be invited to submit full project proposals in the fall.

All medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold in Canada are to be zero-emission models by 2040, where feasible.

On-road transportation accounts for 17% of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, while freight transportation accounts for more than 5% of total emissions.