Canada sees strongest Class 8 order month since 06

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Class 8 net orders totaled 34,735 units in April, continuing an above-capacity trend, according to the latest figures from ACT Research.

“As has been the case through the past seven months of rising backlog, the U.S. and Canada were the primary drivers of April’s market strength,” said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst of ACT Research.

“Canada was the only market to experience a month-over-month gain, and the 5,815 units booked represented the country’s largest monthly order intake since early 2006.”

said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst. Vieth added, “At the North American level, tractors and trucks both saw net orders decelerate at roughly comparable levels in April, with tractor orders down 25% from March, while vocational activity slid 26%, After a strong March, Class 8 production took a step backward in April.”

Medium-duty orders fell 4,500 units from March, to 24,917 units, according to ACT. Medium-duty orders year to date through April were up 25% compared to the first four months of 2017.

“The heavier end of the medium duty market continues to outperform the lighter end, with Class 5 orders in April improving 4% year-to-date and the Classes 6-7 April orders bringing that segment’s year-to-date rise to 37%,” Vieth said.