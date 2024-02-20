Canadian court approves $14.5-million class action settlement against Navistar

The Supreme Court of B.C. has approved a $14.5-million settlement against Navistar Canada, Navistar, Navistar International Corp., and Harbour International Trucks, over issues related to its MaxxForce engine.

The claims period is now open for eligible class members to make a claim for a portion of the settlement funds.

“Eligible settlement class members include all persons in Canada, excluding Quebec, who, on or before Feb. 24, 2022 purchased or leased for more than 30 days one or more class vehicles,” reports the law firm representing the class.

“Class vehicles include 2011-2014 model year Navistar vehicles equipped with a MaxxForce 11-, 13-, or 15-liter engine using EGR technology. This includes the following Navistar truck brands: PayStar, WorkStar, TranStar, 9900i, LoneStar, and ProStar.”

Up to $2,500 will be awarded per eligible vehicle, or participants can instead opt for rebates of up to $10,000 toward the purchase of a new Navistar Class 8 truck.

Claims are to be submitted online through the settlement website, www.navistarsettlement.ca.