Canadian fleet takes delivery of 200,000th Western Star

INNISFIL, Ont. – Western Star’s 200,000th truck is being deployed in Canada, the brand’s home and native land.

Western Star was founded in 1967 and produced in Kelowna, B.C., until the brand was purchased by Daimler Trucks North America and production moved to Portland, Ore., in 2002.

The 2020 4700SB milestone truck rolled of the line and was delivered to Jeff Johnson, vice-president of Innisfil, Ont.-based Joe Johnson Equipment during a March 5 ceremony. The truck will be upfitted as a vacuum excavator and bears the signatures of the men and women who built the truck.

“We’re thrilled to see the 200,000th Western Star join the workforce,” said David Carson, senior vice-president, vocational segment, DTNA. “Western Star trucks have a hard-earned reputation as tough trucks that are able to withstand the most extreme conditions and applications. This particular truck, like the ones before it and those that follow, is built for the men and women who depend on their truck to tackle the toughest jobs there are.”

Joe Johnson Equipment has purchased more than 1,000 Western Star trucks over the years.

“They’ve exceeded our expectations all along,” Johnson said. “It’s an honor to add the 200,000th Western Star to our fleet.”