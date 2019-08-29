Canadian tech wins Navistar Technician Rodeo

WOODBRIDGE, Ill. – Brandon Wesselius of Lewis Motor Sales in Owen Sound, Ont., won Navistar’s 2019 Technician Rodeo in the truck category.

He competed against technicians from across the Americas.

“We are extremely proud of not only this year’s winners, but of all the technicians who qualified as finalist for our 2019 Technician Rodeo,” said Carlos Junquera, director of product support at Navistar. “Each highly skilled technician perfectly reflects our company’s commitment to technical excellence and the importance of providing the best customer uptime in the industry.”

The competition involved 20 top service technicians from International and IC Bus dealers across the Americas. The technicians competed in a series of stations designed to simulate service areas, including truck components and engines. They were scored on how quickly and effectively they could navigate their way through the stations, diagnosing and fixing problems.

The finalists were selected from an overall group of 900 technicians, through online testing. IRL International Truck Centres in B.C. was a participant in the bus competition while Diamond International Trucks had representation in the global competition.

“These participants have completed all of the required and optional training we offer our technicians and represent the best-of-the-best of our 9,000-plus service technicians from International and IC Bus dealers across the Americas, the highest of any commercial truck and bus manufacturer,” said Junquera. “Each one provides a key strategic advantage for our company, as they each are able to repair vehicles right the first time and get customer vehicles back on the road quickly.”