Canadian truck market “red hot”: ACT Research

COLUMBUS, Ind. – October Class 8 vehicle orders hit a 35-month high of 36,033 units, according to ACT Research, as U.S. fleets stepped up their orders and the Canadian market remained “red hot.”

The strong orders boosted backlogs by nearly 11,000 units to 105,200, ACT reported.

“Coupled with a modestly slower October build rate, the Class 8 backlog-build ratio jumped to 91 days,” said Kenny Vieth president and senior analyst. “On a monthly basis, the backlog grew 60 bps to 4.3 months. Despite the improvement, October’s backlog remained low by historical standards.”