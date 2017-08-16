Canadians named to Peterbilt Parts Council

RENTON, Wash. – Howie Poirier of Cervus Equipment in Stoney Creek, Ont., and Brent Lawrence of Stahl Peterbilt in Edmonton, Alta., have been named to the 2017 Peterbilt Parts Council.

It will focus on partnering with Paccar Parts to provide dealers with “tangible solutions” and empowering dealerships to “pursue successful business development opportunities.” The council is headed by chairman Michael Beeghly of The Peterbilt Store in Richmond, Va.

“Noted parts directors and managers from Peterbilt dealerships in the United States and Canada serve on the council,” said Danny Landholm, national sales manager, Peterbilt Paccar Parts. “In the coming year, they will focus on optimizing truck performance for operators and fleets.”