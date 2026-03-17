Clarios launches Battery Manager Pro service for fleets

Clarios Connected Services introduced a new fully managed battery service called Battery Manager Pro at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting in Nashville.

The service monitors battery health remotely and automatically delivers replacement batteries when units are nearing end of life, helping fleets avoid unexpected failures and unnecessary early replacements.

For a fixed monthly fee, the subscription-based service uses IoT hardware and cloud analytics to track battery performance and notify fleets in advance when replacements should be scheduled during preventative maintenance.

“Battery Manager Pro enables fleets to focus on their core operations while we take care of managing the batteries,” said Cagatay Topcu, vice president of connected services at Clarios. “Our predictive approach ensures batteries are replaced only when needed, helping fleets reduce unexpected failures and total costs of ownership by maximizing their battery investment.”

The new offering expands Clarios’ Connected Services portfolio, which also includes IdleLess, Battery Manager, and Trailer Battery Manager. The platform analyzes real-time battery data to recommend the best replacement battery based on each vehicle’s operating profile.

Clarios says the system is designed to reduce downtime, extend battery life, and give fleets a predictable cost structure through a battery-as-a-service model.

“Battery Manager Pro smooths out the entire battery experience for fleets. The goal is simple: drivers stay on the road, and all battery maintenance happens in the shop instead of on the roadside,” Junior Barrett, global director of business development told trucking press at TMC. “With continuous monitoring, fleets can extend battery life by about 30-35%. Many fleets replace batteries too early because they don’t have visibility into their condition.”

When a battery needs replacing, a fleet will pull one out of its inventory and Clarios will quickly ship a replacement battery. The idea is to prevent battery failures entirely.

“When we say a battery is failing, it really is failing. Fleets get advance notice so the replacement can be scheduled during normal maintenance instead of becoming a roadside event,” Barrett added. “The technology doesn’t just monitor the battery. It can also identify early warning signs of alternator or starter issues, giving fleets deeper insight into the vehicle’s electrical system.”

There’s a safety benefit to consider, too.

“The safety factor is key. Drivers aren’t stranded and fleets aren’t dealing with unexpected downtime because we can see battery health long before a failure occurs,” said Barrett.