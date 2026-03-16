Volvo pushes connected truck tech with OTA updates, new trailer data link

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) is accelerating the shift toward software-driven trucks, expanding automatic over-the-air (OTA) updates across its connected fleet while developing a new tractor-trailer connector designed to dramatically increase data sharing between trucks and trailers.

The company outlined both initiatives during the Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting in Nashville.

Volvo said automatic OTA software updates have expanded rapidly over the past six months. The share of connected trucks running the latest software has climbed from about 25% to more than 80%, with successful updates increasing from roughly 1,000 per month to about 1,000 per day.

“Our new trucks here in North America — the all-new VNL and the all-new VNR — function much like smartphones on wheels,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of VTNA. “A truck delivered today will not be the same truck one year later; it continues to evolve.”

Volvo said the automated update system evaluates its connected fleet daily and can dispatch as many as 10,000 software updates per day. Drivers receive notifications when updates are available and can install them while parked or during scheduled breaks, avoiding disruptions to operations.

The system allows Volvo to continuously improve vehicle performance by updating software controlling engine, transmission and battery management systems. The OEM said the rollout has already contributed to a 24% reduction in unplanned stops, improving fleet uptime.

Before making automatic updates the default setting, Volvo consulted fleets to explain the technology. Fewer than 1% chose to opt out.

Rethinking tractor-trailer connectivity

Volvo also announced it is developing a new tractor-trailer connector designed to support high-speed wireless data communication between the truck and trailer.

The company is working with Tectran Manufacturing to integrate the technology and hopes to promote it as a future industry standard in North America.

“A modern truck is a highly sophisticated, connected machine. The trailer has to evolve at the same pace,” said Magnus Gustafson, vice president of connected services. “This collaboration allows us to rethink how tractors and trailers communicate and hopefully establish a new connector standard for North America.”

Today’s industry-standard connector — the SAE J560 seven-pin connector — was developed decades ago primarily to support lighting and basic electrical functions. But modern trucks and trailers increasingly rely on advanced safety systems, telematics, cameras and real-time performance data.

Volvo’s offering builds on technology developed by Volvo engineers in Sweden and patented in the United States in 2024. The system adds secure, short-range wireless communication within the existing J560 connector housing while maintaining compatibility with current tractor-trailer connections.

The wireless link would allow trucks and trailers to exchange significantly more data in real time, supporting future functions such as enhanced braking coordination, propulsion optimization and improved trailer diagnostics for drivers and fleet managers.

Volvo said it plans to work with industry stakeholders to promote the technology as a new connectivity standard for trucks and trailers in the United States and Canada.