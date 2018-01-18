Class 8 truck orders reach 37-month high

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Class 8 truck orders for December reached a 37-month high, according to final data from ACT Research.

They came in at more than 37,500 units. Strong orders since September have boosted Class 8 backlogs, ACT reported, setting the stage for a healthy uptick in Class 8 production in 2018.

“The US market was the primary driver of December’s Class 8 order strength, with orders climbing 127% year-over-year, even as cancellations remained negligible,” said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst.

He added tractor sleepers led the charge, jumping 260%.

“The inability of carriers to find drivers, the inflection in freight volumes, hurricanes, and the strongest holiday shopping season since 2010 have conspired to create a capacity shortfall that has destabilized the trucking industry’s supply/demand balance,” Vieth said.

Medium-duty truck orders have remained consistent, with December orders up 2.2% year-over-year.