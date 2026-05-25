STA serves up BBQ for truck drivers at Langham weigh scale

The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) welcomed about 250 professional truck drivers to its annual BBQ at the Langham weigh scale near Saskatoon on May 21.

The free event, held for drivers traveling through the weigh scale while hauling freight across Saskatchewan and beyond, was part of the association’s ongoing recognition of the trucking industry’s role in keeping the province supplied with essential goods.

Drivers stopped in for food and refreshments while continuing routes delivering products to grocery stores, agricultural operations, fuel stations and other businesses across the province.

The STA hosts similar BBQs annually at several weigh scales throughout Saskatchewan as a show of appreciation for professional drivers and the work they do to support the economy and supply chain.

Susan Ewart, executive director of the Saskatchewan Trucking Association, attended the event and spoke with drivers and industry stakeholders.

The association also thanked Loblaws for providing the food and HK Henderson Navacord for sponsoring the Saskatoon-area event.