Class 8 truck orders remained hot in July

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Class 8 net orders totaled 52,629 units in July, marking the fifth month in the last seven that orders have exceeded 40,000 units.

“Making July’s order intake more impressive is the fact that the month is typically the weakest of the year,” said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst with ACT Research. “Much of the past two-month order surge is attributable to dealers booking build slots for 2019 and not to say that current order activity will not be converted into customer sales, it is worth noting that as lead times extend, orders are inherently more speculative. In the meantime, the industry continues to finish units that were not completed in Q2 owing to various parts shortages, with July’s build rising to 31,039 units.”