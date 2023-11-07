ConMet acquires TruckWings maker TruckLabs

ConMet, a part and component supplier, has acquired TruckLabs, the maker of TruckWings aerodynamic devices that close the gaps between trucks and trailers.

TruckWings deploy at highway speeds to reduce drag, improve stability, and increase a diesel truck’s fuel efficiency by 3-6% – saving over 1,100 US gallons (4,000 liters) of fuel and 15,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions per year, the company says. They’re also marketed as a tool to extend electric or hydrogen vehicle range.

“TruckLabs’ innovative TruckWings product is an ideal addition to ConMet’s portfolio,” said John Waters, president of ConMet. “Their technology – which has been proven through 750 million logged highway miles [1.2 million km] – aligns well with our goal of providing OEMs and fleets with forward-thinking, profitable solutions to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.”

“ConMet is the perfect partner to introduce our product to a wider customer base, and adds much needed scale to our manufacturing capabilities,” said Daniel Burrows, founder and CEO of TruckLabs.

Under the terms of the agreement, TruckLabs will become a wholly owned subsidiary of ConMet.