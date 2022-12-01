Bridgestone appoints Hoeft president of commercial truck group

Bridgestone Americas announced Steve Hoeft will assume the role of president of its commercial truck group, effective immediately. The group includes the company’s truck and bus radial (TBR) business.

Hoeft has been with Bridgestone since 2017 and previously served as chief operating officer for the commercial truck group.

Steve Hoeft (Photo: Bridgestone Americas)

He will be responsible for setting Bridgestone’s go-to-market strategy for the Bridgestone and Firestone commercial TBR business, the company says. He will oversee a team that works with commercial original equipment manufacturers and fleet customers.

“Steve is an excellent leader and has been an integral part of the commercial truck group leadership team for the last several years,” said Riccardo Cichi, president, core tire and chief sales officer, Bridgestone Americas.

Hoeft joined Bridgestone from Brinks, where he served as senior vice-president and general manager of operations and product Development and was responsible for all operations in the U.S. and Canada. Before that, Hoeft spent five years working at Advance Auto Parts in management roles.