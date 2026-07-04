Continental completes transformation into pure-play tire maker with ContiTech sale

Continental has agreed to sell its ContiTech industrial business to investment firm Lone Star Funds for US$4.7 billion, completing a multiyear restructuring that will leave the German manufacturer focused exclusively on its global tire business.

The deal marks the final step in Continental’s strategic realignment following the 2025 spin-off of its automotive business into Aumovio and the sale earlier this year of ContiTech’s Original Equipment Solutions division.

“This sale marks the beginning of a new era as a pure-play tire manufacturer,” Continental CEO Christian Kötz said. “As announced, our shareholders will participate in the proceeds from the sale. We will also continue to improve our solid capital structure.”

ContiTech employs about 22,000 people worldwide and generated approximately €4.4 billion in sales in 2025. The business supplies industrial rubber and thermoplastic products for industries including mining, energy, construction, infrastructure, manufacturing and off-highway equipment.

As a standalone tire company, Continental will employ approximately 55,000 people and operate 19 tire plants worldwide. Continental said Asia and North America will remain key growth markets as it sharpens its focus on premium tire manufacturing.