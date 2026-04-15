Trident Truck Parts named exclusive Ontario distributor for Pirelli TBR tires

Trident Truck Parts has been appointed the exclusive distributor of Pirelli truck and bus radial (TBR) tires in Ontario, under an agreement with Prometeon Tyre Group.

The Oakville, Ont.-based company is led by president and CEO Aidan Bolger and vice president and COO Marco Vachon, both longtime industry veterans with experience spanning trucking, leasing, manufacturing and commercial vehicle sales, Prometeon said in a release.

(Photo: Prometeon Tyre Group)

Prometeon Tyre Group — the global manufacturer and distributor of Pirelli TBR, agricultural and off-the-road tires — said the partnership will expand access to its premium tire lineup for fleets across Ontario.

Fabio Favini, chief sales officer and head of marketing and operations for Prometeon in the U.S. and Canada, said Trident’s leadership and market knowledge made it a strong fit for the role.

Bolger and Vachon previously worked together growing the Tico terminal tractor business in Canada, where they helped establish the brand and build market share without a traditional retail distribution network.

Vachon, originally from Quebec’s St-Georges-de-Beauce region, also brings firsthand fleet experience, having spent 15 years operating trucks and trailers before moving into sales. He later built a strong track record selling Pirelli TBR tires in Quebec, the company says.

The new venture will see Trident focus on delivering Pirelli’s truck and bus tire lineup, along with support and service to fleets across the province.

Prometeon, founded in 2017 as a spinoff of Pirelli’s industrial tire business, manufactures and distributes commercial tires globally, including its premium Pirelli-branded products as well as mid- and value-tier offerings.