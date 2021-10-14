Continental Tire inks deal with Quebec retreader

Continental Tire Canada has partnered with Rechapage 2000 in Quebec to improve its offerings of ContiLifeCycle truck tire products and retreads in the province.

Rechapage 2000 specializes in truck tire retreads, and is a wholesaler and distributor of retreated tires in Quebec. Its plant in Beauceville, Que., churns out about 30,000 retreaded tires a year.

A Continental retread. (Photo: Continental Tire)

“It is with pride that Rechapage 2000 joins forces with Continental Tire and their retreading system,” said Dany Cormier, owner at Rechapage 2000. “We strongly believe that our partnership will only grow while keeping our service and our already established quality.”

“We are excited to partner with a strong family business like Rechapage 2000, to bring premium ContiLifeCycle products and retreads to fleets in Quebec,” added Charles Holtmann, regional manager -truck tires at Continental Tire Canada.