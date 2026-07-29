Continental Tire selects Atrium Solutions for digital roadside service platform

Continental Tire has partnered with Ontario-based Atrium Solutions as one of its digital emergency roadside service (ERS) platform providers, expanding its use of technology to streamline service coordination and improve fleet visibility.

Atrium, headquartered in Brantford, Ont., provides a cloud-based platform that uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, workflow automation and analytics to help fleets manage roadside service events. The company said the platform centralizes communication between fleets and service providers while providing real-time visibility into service requests and performance.

According to Atrium, the platform is designed to standardize emergency service workflows, improve communication, reduce response times and generate operational data that fleets can use to improve performance.

Todd Richardson, president and CEO of Atrium Solutions, said the partnership reflects the industry’s shift toward connected and data-driven fleet operations.

“This is more than a technology deployment — it represents the continued evolution of the commercial fleet service industry,” Richardson said. “Continental Tire recognizes that the future of emergency road service lies in intelligent platforms that connect people, automate workflows and transform operational data into actionable insights.”

Atrium said digital ERS platforms are becoming increasingly important as fleets seek greater visibility into roadside events and look to replace manual processes with centralized, technology-driven systems.